Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.