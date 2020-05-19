MOULTRIE, Ga. — Andrea Scarrow, of Plow-stock Farms, was recently named Colquitt County’s 2019 Conservationist of the Year by the Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District for the conservation practices that she implements on her pastures, including NRCS stewardship program for herbaceous weed control and grazing management.
Her husband, Steve Scarrow, center, accepted the award from District Supervisor Thomas Coleman, left, and District Supervisor Preston Jimmerson, right, at the Middle South Georgia Conservationist of the Year Banquet on March 12.
The Scarrows established Plow-stock Farms as a way to be better stewards of the land and its resources, the NRCS said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.