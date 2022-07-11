MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of a murder suspect from South Carolina last week.
Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested Tuesday, July 5, after his 65-year-old father, Bobby Miller, was found dead in his North Augusta, S.C., residence.
“A CCSO deputy was approached by someone who was in contact with Jason Gleen Miller,” Investigator Austin Cannon, of the CSSO Criminal Investigations Division, said in a phone interview Friday.
The contact informed the deputy that Miller allegedly said he shot and killed his father.
“The incident occurred in North Augusta, South Carolina. No one was aware of the death at the time,” Cannon added.
The CCSO contacted the Aiken Police Department and informed them of the incident.
“The Aiken Police Department conducted a wellness check on the father, and he had an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” Cannon explained.
Upon arrival at the scene, the APD did not receive a response from anyone at the home. Deputies say they found the back door unlocked.
The elder Miller was found dead on the floor of the main bedroom closet around 6:30 p.m. The APD issued a murder warrant for his son.
The CCSO took him into custody at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Investigators from Aiken County interviewed Jason Miller and transported him to North Augusta Friday morning.
Miller was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
His father’s body was scheduled for an autopsy Friday.
