MOULTRIE, Ga. — The newly formed Colquitt County Educational Foundation recently named Dr. Brad Gregory as executive director and Dalene Rickett as literacy mentor coordinator.
Developed by a community-led Board of Directors last year, CCEF aims to create a brighter, more productive future for Colquitt County children through literacy, mentoring, and educational innovation, according to a press release from the group.
Gregory is a 1995 graduate of Colquitt County High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a double major in Accounting and Finance from Mercer University in 1999. After working two years as an accountant, Gregory felt the call to become a teacher and never looked back. He began his career in the Colquitt County School System as an instructional provider and transitioned to C.A. Gray Middle School in early 2002 to work as a remedial reading teacher. For the next five years, Gregory taught fourth grade at Stringfellow Elementary and reading and language arts at Willie J. Williams Middle School before becoming assistant principal of R.B. Wright Elementary under Principal Marc Bell. Five years later, Gregory became the comptroller for Colquitt County Schools where he has served for the past ten years. He most recently held the title of senior assistant superintendent of finance and business services.
“I am excited and honored to be a part of Colquitt County Educational Foundation,” Gregory said.
“The story of how CCEF was formed and the hearts of those who formed it and serve as board members were what attracted me to the position,” he said. “There is such a large group of wonderful people in our community who have genuine yearning to make a difference in the lives of our children. My sincere hope is that the Colquitt County Educational Foundation is able to foster that yearning in a way that benefits our schools and improves academic achievement for all Colquitt County students. This foundation has the potential to make a tremendous impact in our classrooms and in our community.”
Rickett is a 2001 graduate of Tift County High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Brewton-Parker College and worked as a paraprofessional at Norman Park Elementary while completing her degree. Rickett started teaching in 2008 at Stringfellow Elementary School and has taught there her entire career. While at Stringfellow, Rickett taught kindergarten, first, and fourth grade. Rickett also holds a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University, with endorsements in reading, giftedness, and academic coaching/teacher support. When she is not teaching, Rickett is active in the community as a past president of the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club and as a current member of the Moultrie Service League.
“I am very passionate about reading and teaching the children of Colquitt County to become better readers and love reading,” Rickett said.
“I have loved working with the students, staff, and parents of Stringfellow Elementary for the past 13 years,” she said, “and I am looking forward to branching out and including community stakeholders. Together we will be able to add a new level of support for our students. I am optimistic that this partnership will foster a relationship between the schools and community that is much needed. We have all heard the phrase ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ CCEF’s literacy mentoring program, along with the Foundation, are excited to be a part of this ‘village’ of support for our students, teachers, and parents.”
Barbara Grogan, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, serves as the CCEF Board chair.
“We are extremely pleased with the excitement surrounding the Foundation’s mission,” Grogan said, “and even more so with the introduction of these two highly-qualified professionals as the Foundation’s inaugural staff members. The future truly is bright for Colquitt County’s young learners.”
The CCEF board is currently working on strategic planning and a goal to begin formal programming in Fall 2021. Literacy mentorship will be the organization’s primary initial focus, with the objective of evolving into a Foundation that offers scholarships for students, grants for teachers, and professional learning opportunities for all stakeholders.
If you are interested in supporting CCEF or becoming a literacy mentor, please contact Gregory at brad.gregory@brightercolquitt.org or Rickett at dale.rickett@brightercolquitt.org, or visit the CCEF website at brightercolquitt.org.
