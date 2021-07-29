MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued a heat advisory for Colquitt County Wednesday then extended it through Friday, but concerns about high heat indices are stretching into the weekend.
The NWS reported a maximum heat index of over 110 degrees in the Colquitt County area over the next three days.
“Be aware of the next few days of impending heat wave,” said Justin Cox, director of the Colquitt County Emergency Management Agency.
Cox said drinking water and staying in shade were some of the basic things one could do to lower the chance of heat stroke and exhaustion. The National Weather Service also suggested wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and never leaving people or pets alone in a closed cars.
Cox advised that children and the elderly are especially vulnerable and should be careful.
A heat index or apparent temperature, as Cox explained, is the “feels like” temperature an area experiences after the air temperature is combined with the humidity in the area.
Other areas of South Georgia and the Florida panhandle will be facing similar heat waves, according to the National Weather Service.
