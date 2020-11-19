Reminders…
- Start feeding a high magnesium mineral supplement 30 days before cattle are turned in on winter grazing. MINERAL SUPPLIMENTS FOR BEEF CATTLE
- Bull sale season is starting. Evaluate your herd bulls and start looking if you need a new bull
- If you are fall calving then remember that a cow’s nutrient needs increase by at least 50% after calving. If possible, separate dry cows, first-calf heifers and cow-calf pairs to feed more efficiently. Get the bull ready! Trim feet if needed, make sure bulls are in good condition and check with your veterinarian about a breeding soundness exam. Replacement heifers should be nearing ⅔ of their mature weight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.