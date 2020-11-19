In this issue:
Soil Sampling!!
I have these bugs on my driveway!!!
La Nina now expected to last well into spring
Pruning tips for ornamental plants
How I Discovered I Had a Thanksgiving Cactus
SYLVESTER [mdash]Lila Janet Barton Hoover Poyer, 69, of Sylvester, Ga., died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash]John Michael Singleton, 60, of Moultrie, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
POULAN [mdash]Virginia Diane Hilton, 70, of Poulan, Ga., died Thursday, November 12, 2020 her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Shirley Jean Gray Roberts, 82, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Southwell Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
