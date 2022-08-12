MOULTRIE, Ga. – One Colquitt County couple, who have each served several years in local law enforcement, needs the community’s help to bring home their newborn child.
Ronald Jordan is a lieutenant over the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and his wife Casea is a deputy sheriff.
“Ronald has been serving the Colquitt County community through law enforcement for over 15 years, [and] his wife Casea has been serving over five years,” sheriff’s investigator Kat Johnson, a spokesperson for the family, said in an interview Wednesday.
They welcomed their son, Hudson Jordan, six weeks premature on July 21 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Johnson explained, “After his birth, it was quickly discovered that there was some issue with his heart.”
Hudson was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. He was shortly transferred to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Ronald and Casea are maintaining two separate households: their home in Colquitt County and at CHOA with Hudson. The couple has two other children who are students within the Colquitt County School District.
“As most people can relate to these days,” Johnson said, “there’s almost no way to prepare yourself financially to be able to maintain that for an uncertain amount of time.”
To help ease the financial strain for the family, the CCSO, Hero House (a Colquitt County child advocacy center) and the Colquitt County Division of Family & Children Services started a GoFundMe account.
“Both of them have given so much to the community,” Johnson said.
All donations will be accepted.
She said that the Jordan family wishes to thank everyone who has donated to, prayed for and supported them during this time of need.
“They ask prayers for Hudson and their two kids at home as they navigate this season of their life,” Johnson added.
For any questions on how to donate or help, please contact Johnson at (229) 616-7460, Regina Dismuke with the Hero House at (229) 890-5549, or Jessica Sullivan with the CC DFCS at (229) 217-4000.
