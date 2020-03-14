MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School FCCLA traveled to Coffee County on Feb. 22 and competed in seven events. They all won first place in their events and won gold with scores over 90.
They all will advance to State Competition.
Layla Hewitt, Payton Price, and Cayla Nix competed in Chapter Service Project Display. Kathryn Maxwell competed in Chapter Service Project Portfolio. Kayla Alford competed in Entrepreneurship. Chloe Sumner and Loren Seabolt competed in Event Management. Lana Davis competed in Leadership. Kari Hardigree competed in Teach and Train. Anna Beth Howard and Lana Mcguirt competed in Professional Presentation.
