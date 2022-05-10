FFA state winners

All of the Colquitt County FFA’s state winners came together for a photograph this week.

 Colquitt County FFA

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County FFA is celebrating a successful year. The long lasting program is celebrating a top 10 national Career Development Education placement along with a state champion Livestock Evaluation team, a state champion State Creed Speaking Competition and multiple top-three-placing State finishers. 

Along with their area, state and national accolades, individuals such as Carolyne Turner of the Livestock Evaluation team and LeAnna Gay were among the top scoring individuals in their respective categories. The program also saw 13 of its students complete their FFA state degrees and three out of the five proficiency awards were first place placements. The other two were second place. 

The teachers are Will Burt, Michael Schwarz and Hannah Roberts.

TOP-3 STATE TEAMS/INDIVIDUALS

1st Place - Livestock Evaluation

  • Carolyne Turner (Second highest scoring individual)
  • Christie Deariso
  • Baylee Tatum
  • Laurie Jo Burt

1st Place - State Creed Speaking Competition

  • Anna Grace Hunter

2nd Place - Floriculture

  • LeAnna Gay (Second highest scoring individual)
  • Mason Bass
  • Alaina Riley
  • Price Jarvis

2nd Place - Extemporaneous Speaking

  • Karson Smith

3rd Place - Agricultural Mechanics

  • Mason Bass (Second highest scoring individual
  • Gavin Ragland (Third highest scoring individual)
  • Dawson Hurst
  • West Roundtree

3rd Place - Agricultural Marketing

  • Brock Weaver
  • Jessie Blair
  • Rylee Wiard

3rd Place - Nursery Landscape

  • Aaron Carter
  • Ava Croft
  • Kale Hopper
  • Aurora Jones

INDIVIDUAL PROFICIENCY WINNERS

  • 1st - Bobby Mitchell, Vegetable Crop Production 
  • 2nd - Carter Thompson, Fiber and Oil Crop Production
  • 1st - Baylee Tatum, Goat Production 
  • 1st - Logan Bennett, Diversified Crop Production
  • 2nd - Laurie Burt, Diversified Livestock

SOUTH REGION STAR IN AGRICULTURE PLACEMENT

  • Logan Bennett

STATE FFA DEGREE RECIPIENTS

  • Maggie Bishop
  • Jordan Hudson
  • LeAnna Gay
  • Logan Bennett
  • Brock Weaver
  • Aaron Carter
  • Mason Bass
  • Daniel Durrence
  • Laine Weeks
  • Emma Roland
  • Samantha Najar
  • Cheyanna Johnson

TOP-2 AREA TEAMS/INDIVIDUALS

1st Place - Farm Business Management

  • Logan Bennett
  • Aaron Carter
  • Daniel Durrence

ALL FIRST-PLACE PLACEMENT TEAMS

  • Welding
  • Livestock Evaluation
  • Forestry Field Day
  • Veterinary Science
  • Floriculture
  • Nursery Landscape
  • Ag Electrification/EMC Wiring
  • Ag Marketing
  • Ag Sales
  • Prepared Public Speaking
  • Tractor Driving

ALL SECOND-PLACE PLACEMENT TEAMS

  • Ag Mechanics
  • Welding
  • Forestry
  • Horse Judging
  • Law Mower Operations

ALL THIRD-PLACE PLACEMENT TEAMS

Meats Judging

  • Jessie Blair
  • Maycie Rowell
  • Edgar Rivera 
  • Devon Sheffield

Job Interview

  • Carolyne Turner

Ag Communications

  • Daley Dalton
  • Laurie Jo Burt
  • Maycie Rowell
  • Allie Hurst

Poultry Judging

  • Mason Bass
  • Christie Deariso
  • Bo Demott
  • Carter Thompson

