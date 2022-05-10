MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County FFA is celebrating a successful year. The long lasting program is celebrating a top 10 national Career Development Education placement along with a state champion Livestock Evaluation team, a state champion State Creed Speaking Competition and multiple top-three-placing State finishers.
Along with their area, state and national accolades, individuals such as Carolyne Turner of the Livestock Evaluation team and LeAnna Gay were among the top scoring individuals in their respective categories. The program also saw 13 of its students complete their FFA state degrees and three out of the five proficiency awards were first place placements. The other two were second place.
The teachers are Will Burt, Michael Schwarz and Hannah Roberts.
TOP-3 STATE TEAMS/INDIVIDUALS
1st Place - Livestock Evaluation
- Carolyne Turner (Second highest scoring individual)
- Christie Deariso
- Baylee Tatum
- Laurie Jo Burt
1st Place - State Creed Speaking Competition
- Anna Grace Hunter
2nd Place - Floriculture
- LeAnna Gay (Second highest scoring individual)
- Mason Bass
- Alaina Riley
- Price Jarvis
2nd Place - Extemporaneous Speaking
- Karson Smith
3rd Place - Agricultural Mechanics
- Mason Bass (Second highest scoring individual
- Gavin Ragland (Third highest scoring individual)
- Dawson Hurst
- West Roundtree
3rd Place - Agricultural Marketing
- Brock Weaver
- Jessie Blair
- Rylee Wiard
3rd Place - Nursery Landscape
- Aaron Carter
- Ava Croft
- Kale Hopper
- Aurora Jones
INDIVIDUAL PROFICIENCY WINNERS
- 1st - Bobby Mitchell, Vegetable Crop Production
- 2nd - Carter Thompson, Fiber and Oil Crop Production
- 1st - Baylee Tatum, Goat Production
- 1st - Logan Bennett, Diversified Crop Production
- 2nd - Laurie Burt, Diversified Livestock
SOUTH REGION STAR IN AGRICULTURE PLACEMENT
- Logan Bennett
STATE FFA DEGREE RECIPIENTS
- Maggie Bishop
- Jordan Hudson
- LeAnna Gay
- Logan Bennett
- Brock Weaver
- Aaron Carter
- Mason Bass
- Daniel Durrence
- Laine Weeks
- Emma Roland
- Samantha Najar
- Cheyanna Johnson
TOP-2 AREA TEAMS/INDIVIDUALS
1st Place - Farm Business Management
- Logan Bennett
- Aaron Carter
- Daniel Durrence
ALL FIRST-PLACE PLACEMENT TEAMS
- Welding
- Livestock Evaluation
- Forestry Field Day
- Veterinary Science
- Floriculture
- Nursery Landscape
- Ag Electrification/EMC Wiring
- Ag Marketing
- Ag Sales
- Prepared Public Speaking
- Tractor Driving
ALL SECOND-PLACE PLACEMENT TEAMS
- Ag Mechanics
- Welding
- Forestry
- Horse Judging
- Law Mower Operations
ALL THIRD-PLACE PLACEMENT TEAMS
Meats Judging
- Jessie Blair
- Maycie Rowell
- Edgar Rivera
- Devon Sheffield
Job Interview
- Carolyne Turner
Ag Communications
- Daley Dalton
- Laurie Jo Burt
- Maycie Rowell
- Allie Hurst
Poultry Judging
- Mason Bass
- Christie Deariso
- Bo Demott
- Carter Thompson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.