MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County Future Farmers of America advisers urge Moultrians to shop locally as agriculture students prepare for their upcoming plant sales.
C.A. Gray Junior High School will hold its fern sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 and 23. The school is located at 812 11th Ave. N.W. Blaize Bridges and James Hunter will lead the students in the sales.
The two final sales will occur at Colquitt County High School and Willie J. Williams Middle School from March 30 to March 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The plant’s sales fit perfectly within the student's curriculum, according to Michael Schwarz, CCHS teacher and FFA adviser, said in an interview Friday. The students learn all the components of general horticulture ranging from plant hormones, growth patterns, chemicals or nutrients required to grow a plant, through a seed’s growth to a flower in class.
“It’s very neat to see a baby plant become a full plant while they're in class,” Schwarz said.
Not all the plants in the student’s greenhouse start from seeds. They undergo a seeding process where they work with plugs, which are small-sized seedlings grown in seed trays filled with potting soil. Through the growing months, the students learn about the seed units, the seed parts and the germination process.
“In the first few days of getting the plugs, they start in small trays and each tray has about 288 plants. We’ve planted more than 16,000 plants that either are annuals, which are nice flower plants, or vegetables,” he said.
Schwarz explained that the students learn all the types of functions that come with the plant and how to recognize them. One of the growth patterns they often see is a directional growth response that allows the plants to grow either towards or away from a light source called phototropism.
Shopping at the plant sales not only practices shopping locally but supports student learning. The sales are mainly operated by the students – which teaches customer service – and the advisers act as management. Most, if not all, questions are discussed with the students and they also explain the aftercare of the plant's customer’s purchase.
Customers will be able purchase annual bedding plants, vegetables, ferns, herbs and more.
For more information please refer to the Colquitt County FFA Facebook.
