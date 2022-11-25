INDIANAPOLIS – Colquitt County FFA members recently attended the 95th annual National FFA Convention and EXPO held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Students who earn state champion honors in various Career Development Events, Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), and Agri Sciences Fair are then given the opportunity to represent the state of Georgia in their respective events at the national level, according to a press release from the Colquitt County FFA. This year, Colquitt County had nine students among the state’s representatives in a total of six events. Each event consisted of the top individual(s) from other states and providences competing for the title of national champion.
Kaitlyn Hart was named the 2022 American Star in Agribusiness. Hart joined FFA as a sophomore and was quickly introduced to the world of horticulture and floral design, the press release said. From the skills she learned in her agricultural education classes, Hart started her own floral design business, Kait’s Blossoms. She creates arrangements for events and weddings across the state. A total of 4,306 FFA members from across the nation received the prestigious American FFA Degree in 2022. Among those recipients, the top four in the Agribusiness category were named finalists. Hart interviewed as a finalist and was named the national winner on stage during the sixth session of the convention. Hart is a graduate of Colquitt County High School and is currently enrolled at the University of Georgia.
FFA member Logan Bennett was named the national champion in the Agricultural Proficiency award area of Diversified Crop Production - Placement during the National FFA Convention. Students who create an SAE in Diversified Crop Production - Placement work for a business that applies the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market crops, the local FFA said. Bennett, a 2022 graduate of Colquitt County High School, works at his family-owned Kenny Bennett Farms where he grows a variety of produce and row crops. Bennett has been assisting with farm operations for most of his life, but in recent years has taken on a larger role in the overall operation. He plans to continue farming and hopes to utilize his skills and knowledge to further enhance the entire operation.
Bobby Mitchell was named as a national finalist (top 4) in the Agricultural Proficiency award area of Vegetable Production. Students who create an SAE in Vegetable Production own the enterprise or work for a business that applies the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market unprocessed crops such as asparagus, beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, yams, pumpkins, sweet corn, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, hot peppers and all common garden vegetables. Mitchell has been employed by both Kenny Bennett farms and AJC Produce (Norman Park) for the past three years. As an employee, he has been a valuable asset to both farms and assists with daily operations. He is currently a sophomore at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College. He plans to obtain a degree in Agriculture with the hope of one day owning and operating his own farm.
Four Colquitt County FFA members were recognized for their success while participating in the National Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event. The team consisting of high school students Carolyne Turner, Baylee Tatum, Christie Deariso, and Laurie Burt placed in the top third of the event and was deemed a gold finalist. The event consists of placing various livestock classes based on their breeding or market potential, defending the placings with a set of oral reasons, a livestock marketing and breeding team activity, and a general knowledge test over animal science content. The livestock evaluation career development events rank teams and individuals based on their performance in each of the respective portions of the overall event. As a team, the students placed second overall in the area of goat and lamb placings. Carolyne Turner was the highest scoring individual in the general knowledge test portion, while Christie Deariso was second. Out of a total of 46 teams and 184 students who competed, Carolyne Turner was ranked 4th overall in the entire event. Baylee Tatum received the honor of being a Gold Finalist. Christie Deariso and Laurie Burt were named Silver Finalists.
C.A. Gray Junior High FFA member Anna Grace Hunter placed 3rd overall in the Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event at the 95th National FFA Convention. The National FFA Creed Speaking LDE recognizes outstanding FFA members in seventh through ninth grades for their ability to present the National FFA Creed from memory and answer three questions related to it. The FFA Creed outlines the organization’s values and beliefs regarding the industry of agriculture, FFA membership, and citizenship and patriotism. Students participating in the Creed Speaking LDE learn to communicate in a powerful, organized and professional manner and build self-confidence.
Colquitt County High School senior Baylee Tatum submitted a proficiency over her SAE in goat production. Baylee raises and manages a heard of boer goats here in Colquitt County. The project originated from retired show stock and now has grown to a herd that produces goat kids to be used as show animals. Tatum sells the goat kids to local livestock exhibitors who wish to participate in the youth livestock shows. Her SAE project was named a Gold Finalist.
FFA members Kaitlyn Hart and Josie Brightwell received their American Degrees while at the 95th National Convention. American Degrees are awarded to FFA members who continue their SAE projects throughout college and keep an accurate record of time spent during the process. This award is the highest degree honor a member can achieve.
In addition to the students, agriculture educators, and parents who made the trip to Indianapolis, Colquitt County FFA was also accompanied by county School Superintendent Ben Wiggins. Wiggins joined the group for the Friday night session and witnessed the success of Colquitt County students.
