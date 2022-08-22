MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Republican Party opened its first official office in Colquitt County Saturday.
Chloe Carter, granddaughter of county GOP Chairman Dennis Futch, cut the ribbon to open the office at 18 S. Main St. in Moultrie.
Among the distinguished guests for the day were state Rep. Sam Watson; Jody Redding and Angie Schwan representing Gov. Brian Kemp; Paul Herndon, candidate for District 1 of the Colquitt County Commission; and Georgia GOP Regional Director Christopher Joseph.
The office will be open on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. The county GOP meets at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. The Georgia GOP and Republican candidates will have use of the office for the remainder of the campaign season, the county GOP said in a press release.
