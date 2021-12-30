MOULTRIE, Ga. — Several Colquitt County groups are recipients of federal money, according to announcements earlier this month from a variety of sources.
Rural infrastructure
Colquitt EMC will receive a loan of $27 million through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Loans program.
The loan is part of a $5.2 billion allocation to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico. It’s part of the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release from the USDA.
“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America,” U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
Airports
The Moultrie Municipal Airport has been allocated $295,000 under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA is awarding an estimated $123.3 million to Georgia’s 90 airports, the agency’s press release said. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Georgia airports will receive.
Eight commercial airports are each receiving more than $1 million, including Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany and Valdosta Regional Airport. Moultrie is among 82 reliever and general aviation airports across the state that are receiving money.
Housing
Southwest Georgia Community Action Council in Moultrie will receive $119,841 to upgrade affordable housing for low-income Georgians in rural areas.
It’s one of four Georgia groups receiving money for the purpose under the American Rescue Plan, according to a joint press release from the offices of U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Other recipients are the Housing Authority of the City of Tallapoosa, the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission in Camilla and New Foundations Development Inc. in Calhoun.
The groups will use their allotments to repair and rehabilitate housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens, the press release said.
Rural Energy
Southern Valley Fruits & Vegetables Inc. has been awarded a $243,750 grant under the Rural Energy for America Program. It’s one of the largest awards in this round of disbursements for the program.
The Rural Energy for America Program provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements, according to the program’s website. Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing. It’s administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Norman Park-based produce company is one of five recipients in Rep. Austin Scott’s 8th District, according to the USDA’s press release. Others receiving grants are Carroll’s Sausage and Meats ($48,688), Georgia Pine Straw Inc. ($22,250), Hardy Farms ($6,128) and Jeffery Lee Gay ($19,766).
The USDA is funding $633 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities through five programs, according to the press release announcing the grants. Of the five, only the Rural Energy for America program included grants or loans for Southwest Georgia groups in this round of disbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.