Relay for Life Survivors Lap

 Connie Southwell

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Cancer survivors begin the Survivors Lap at Relay for Life Friday night. The Survivors Lap is one of the first events of the annual relay, which raises money for the American Cancer Society.

