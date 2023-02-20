MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School has been named an Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School for 2023.
AP courses and exams are one of several ways students can receive college-level learning and college credit while in high school. The exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT standardized test. The recognition is based on the results of the 2022 AP courses and exams.
AP exams are graded with a score 1 through 5. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 may receive college credit. The exact number of college credits the student receives per test score is determined through the postsecondary school the student enrolls in.
Colquitt County High School is one of 273 Georgia schools that earned the title this year, according to the Georgia Department of Education press release. The GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008
“The number of AP Honor Schools increased by more than 14%, which serves as a testament to our commitment to expand opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” Richard Woods, the state school superintendent, said. “I sincerely congratulate each of this year’s AP Honor Schools on their achievement. Additionally, I thank each teacher, student, and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools.”
There are eight possible recognition categories, and CCHS was recognized in three – AP Access and Support, AP Expansion, and AP STEM.
Access and Support Schools have at least 30% of their exams taken by students who identify as African American and/or Hispanic, and 30% earn a 3 or higher on the exam, the district’s Monday press release said.
AP Expansion Schools show a 25% growth in participation from May 2021 to May 2022 and had at least 25 students test in 2020.
AP STEM schools have a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. Those courses include AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science, and AP Computer Science Principles.
CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis said, “The recognition of being an AP Honor School in three categories is the result of our increased focus on academic rigor and expanding opportunities for students to be exposed to college-level courses and earn college credit. We are proud of the students who chose to take the AP courses and exams. Their commitment to their education and future is evident in this recognition.”
According to Allen Edwards, the school district’s executive director of secondary curriculum, the high school saw a 100% increase in the number of students enrolled in AP courses from 2021 to 2022 and a 115% increase in the number of AP exams given during that same time.
“We continuously work to increase rigorous opportunities through AP courses, dual enrollment offerings, and more,” Edwards said.
C.A. Gray Junior High and Colquitt County High School currently offer 16 AP courses
