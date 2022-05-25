Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.