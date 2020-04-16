MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Colquitt County man was charged April 10 with child molestation following an investigation that started with online activities of the Department of Homeland Security.
An agent of the department told Colquitt County sheriff’s investigators that Ted Lamar Jordan, 55, of 582 Hopewell Church Road, had disclosed sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl. The agent said Jordan was using the social messaging app Kik to text who he thought was a 24-year-old mother with a 5-year-old daughter. He didn’t know he was actually speaking to an undercover Homeland Security agent.
During the conversation, the agent told investigators, Jordan said that he had had previous sexual relations with the 7-year-old girl.
Further investigation revealed that there was indeed a 7-year-old girl who lived in Florida that Jordan had contact with many times before, Colquitt County investigators said.
According to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Kat Johnson, the investigators were able to touch base with detectives in Florida and a forensic interview was conducted with the child. During the interview, it was disclosed that she had been molested by Jordan in Colquitt County and Florida on different occasions, Johnson said.
Investigators obtained search warrants for residents of the household and Jordan, and a forensic extraction of data on Jordan’s cell phone revealed that he was in possession of child pornography, Johnson said.
The investigation is continuing in both Colquitt County and Florida, Johnson said.
