MOULTRIE, Ga. – After the devastating news of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II's passing last week, a Colquitt County resident recalled attending her coronation parade.
Max Hancock joined the Air Force in 1951 after graduating from Cook High School. He was stationed in Mississippi for 10 months and sent to England as a trained radar mechanic.
“I was on the Brize Norton Air Force Base, American base, and this station that was ... a few miles out of Oxford, England, and about 50 miles from London,” Hancock said in an interview Monday.
After a few discussions, 19-year-old Hancock and a few other airmen decided to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on June 2, 1953.
“We caught a bus into Oxford that morning and caught the train into London. We found a street [on] the way that the parade came,” he said.
Because of the high number of attendees, protective barriers were placed in front of stores along the perimeter of the parade. Hancock climbed and sat on top of a barrier to get a better view.
He had a camera but he did not know how to use it.
Hancock explained, “I happen to have another American down there [that had] a camera and he had a light meter and knew what to do. He would call me the settings, and I would take the picture.”
During the parade, he saw several bands, Mauritian troops and the Queen of Tonga Salote Tupou III.
“I'm snapping them, and I saw one gorgeous carriage coming. I said, ‘That's gotta be it.’ So I took about three or four pictures. It was Queen Mother and Princess Margaret and [then came] the Queen behind,” he said.
When he saw Queen Elizabeth, Hancock said she was the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen sitting in a gold carriage.
Despite the misty and rainy weather, the Queen of Tonga did not have a cover on her carriage. He saw an interview with her the next day.
“She said, ‘If those millions of people stand out in that rain to see me. I'll honor them by not covering my head,” Hancock shared.
He said the coronation and parade were the most majestic event and brought the country together. He was delighted they decided to attend.
Hancock’s job as a radar mechanic allowed him to work on the runway and at the base’s control tower – which later led him to see Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
“I happened to be standing by the control tower one day when Prince Phillip flew in, and he passed by me,” Hancock said.
While stationed in England, Hancock found a common theme in his conversations with people: They loved the Queen and the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle Thursday, Sept. 8, and it was not too long before Hancock heard it on the news. She was 96.
“It brought tears to my eyes when I heard it. Even though I knew she was in terrible health, I didn't think she was that [ill],” he said.
She served over 70 years in the United Kingdom with her death marking “an end of an era,” according to Hancock.
Hancock, 88, has been living in Moultrie since 1970 with his wife Mickie, 84, and their children Gary and Susan.
Hancock was active in Colquitt County’s public service for 20 years. He served 12 years as chairman of the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners and eight years on the school board.
