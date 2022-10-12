MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Medical Society (CCMS) has named Cory Porteus, DO, MS, as president, and Franky Davis, MD, as vice president for the 2022-2023 term.
Porteus serves as laboratory director and chief pathologist at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Davis joined Sterling Group Orthopedics as an orthopedic surgeon in 2021.
The CCMS brings the physicians of Colquitt County together to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health in Southwest Georgia. The CCMS also represents the interests of Colquitt County physicians and patients at the statewide Medical Association of Georgia (MAG). With a mission to enhance patient care and the health of the public by representing physicians and patients in the policy making process, MAG is the advocacy organization for Georgia physicians. Two physician delegates currently represent the CCMS at the annual MAG House of Delegates meeting.
Five years ago, Gary Lodge, MD, asked Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Michael Brown, MD, MBA, FCCP, to take up the CCMS/MAG cause. Brown committed to galvanizing the CCMS and reaffirming the county society’s presence within the state medical association. In conversations with Colquitt Regional’s CEO Jim Matney, the two agreed that CMS and MAG membership enhances both physician and patient wellness.
Thanks to Colquitt Regional’s backing, every physician at Colquitt Regional Medical Center is a member of MAG, Brown said.
“Colquitt Regional Medical Center is proud to support physician leadership within our community,” Matney said. “At the local level, the CCMS promotes continued excellence in rural healthcare. At the state level, a robust MAG membership means that physician voices are heard as we collectively advocate for Georgia physicians, patients, and families.“
Until this year, Brown served as president of the CCMS and his wife, Catherine Brown, MD, served as vice president.
“Catherine and I are proud to pass our batons to Dr. Porteus and Dr. Davis. They are fantastic physician leaders,” said Brown. “Both of these doctors have shown great commitment to excellence in healthcare and leadership within our community here in Colquitt County. I am confident that they will continue to serve our healthcare system admirably in these roles.”
