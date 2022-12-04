MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held its 49th annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday night.
This is the first time the organization has been able to host the banquet – which serves as its largest fundraiser – in two years due to the pandemic. Its members will be celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary next year.
Barbara Lewis Jelks, the presiding official and Colquitt County commissioner of District 1, led the banquet and introduced the night’s theme, “Disrupt Inequality, Dismantle Racism and Accelerate Change.”
“We are not a political group but we are passionate about the work in our community. We are not a humanitarian group but we are concerned about the citizens of our community,” Shelia Hill said during her welcome speech.
Following the invocation and blessing, the audience's voices filled the C.A. Gray Junior High School cafeteria as they sang the Negro National Anthem: "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Jayden Smith, a senior at Colquitt County High School and a member of its 50th Regiment Marching Band, wowed the attendees with a solo trumpet performance.
Representatives from the governments of the City of Moultrie and Colquitt County including Councilwoman Margaret Mathis, Mayor William McIntosh and Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell followed with greetings. Colquitt County School District representatives including Superintendent Ben Wiggins, Board Member Trudie Hill and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones were also in attendance.
“On behalf of the City of Moultrie, we are happy to be representing you. This is organization is responsible for so many positive and good things in our city. We appreciate, as a community, what you have done, what you are doing and what you will do for this community,” McIntosh said.
Josephine Renae Smith, mother of Jayden Smith, then recited an original poem.
The Rev. Jeremy G. Rich, of Thomasville, was the banquet’s guest speaker and delivered a speech addressing the night’s theme titled, “What’s in our Toolbox?”
Rich represents District 1 on the Thomas County Board of Commissioners. He serves as the senior pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church and is a social studies department chairman and technology coordinator at Bishop Hall Charter School.
He urged the attendees to vote in the upcoming Tuesday state runoff election and to bring others to participate with them.
“We cannot talk about dismantling any type of system and we’re not willing to cast votes against the system that seeks to oppress us,” Rich told the attendees. “Use your vote, but engage in the work. Not only in the election time but [also] after the election.”
He also spoke about the state’s growing need for healthcare as more hospitals are closing down. “If we want to accelerate change, we know we can’t do it on our own,” he said.
Jelks, Banquet Committee Chairperson April Lee and other attending organization members recognized the Colquitt County NAACP branch's longest-serving members, President Isabella Brooks and Treasurer Velma Thomas prior to the ceremony’s conclusion.
