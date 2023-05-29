ADEL — A Colquitt County native has been honored as Georgia’s Most Outstanding AmeriCorps Member.
Kathryn Maxwell received the award earlier this month at the Georgia Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals annual meeting in Vidalia.
Maxwell, who’s been working with Cook County 4-H through the AmeriCorps program, was recognized for winning both district (41 counties) and state (159 counties), according to a press release from the Cook County 4-H. Her award was among 10 state and national awards the Cook County program received.
Georgia 4-H is supported by an AmeriCorps grant, Cook County 4-H said. The AmeriCorps State program, founded in 1993, supports a wide range of local service programs that address critical community needs in education, public safety, health, and the environment. AmeriCorps State members like Maxwell provide direct service to address critical community needs, the press release said.
Born and raised in Moultrie, Maxwell grew up in Colquitt County 4-H under the leadership of Zona Medley.
She is currently a senior at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, where she’s working toward a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education. She was a Georgia 4-H member in elementary and all throughout high school where she competed in cotton boll and consumer judging as well as poultry judging for many years. She also served as a teen leader during Cloverleaf Camp where she mentored fourth through sixth grade youth from Colquitt County during summer camp. Maxwell also participated in Project S.A.F.E. (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) where she competed for several years both in BB Gun and .22 Rimfire competitions.
“I had a great experience in Colquitt County with Mrs. Zona during the eight years I was involved and I want to give that same opportunity to the kids I now serve,” Maxwell said.
She said she hopes to one day be a 4-H agent herself.
“With Kathryn’s contributions, the Cook County 4-H program was also recognized by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals for Outstanding News Story, Outstanding Feature Story and Outstanding Promotional Package,” the Cook County 4-H press release said. “As state winners, their entries will advance to regional judging and national judging afterwards. Additionally, earlier this year, Kathryn and the Cook County 4-H agent, Katrina Searcy, were the sole presenters for Georgia 4-H at the national level during the Ignite by 4-H Summit in Washington, D.C. Kathryn credits part of her success to her experience as a 4-H member with the Colquitt County 4-H program.”
