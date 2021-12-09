MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt County Schools’ Department of Pre-K and Early Learning has open spots available for the Pre-K program starting Jan. 4.
There are currently open spots at the following elementary schools: Cox, Doerun, Funston, Hamilton, Norman Park, Odom and Sunset. The Pre-K program is free for children who were 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2021. Children who are 5 years of age may attend Pre-K if they have not already attended a Georgia Pre-K program.
Individuals interested in enrolling their child should submit enrollment paperwork to Central Enrollment at the District Offices located at 710 Lane Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please note that the offices will be closed from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.
Parents and Guardians should be prepared to submit proof of age, local residency, certificate of immunization and Social Security card or signed waiver. A vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening certificate or an appointment card showing an upcoming appointment is also required. If applicable, parents and guardians should also present proof of eligibility for Medicaid, Food Stamps, SSI or TANF.
All children enrolled in Pre-K will have access to free transportation, breakfast, and lunch during the school day, which runs 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information on the Pre-K program, please visit www.colquitt.k12.g.aus or call 229-890-6200 and ask for Central Enrollment.
