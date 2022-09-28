MOULTRIE – Colquitt County leaders have adjusted preparations for Hurricane Ian impact.
“The impact won’t be as bad as we expected it would be,” Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said during the storm prep meeting.
Justin Cox, the Colquitt County Emergency Management director, presented updates on Hurricane Ian after a Wednesday 9:30 a.m. the National Weather Service briefing.
“(The) 9:30 update with the NWS shows a more easterly shift and puts Colquitt County at minimal risk for anything other than a few wind gusts around 35-40 mph and rainfall totals 1 ½”-2” through the weekend,” Cox said in an email Wednesday morning.
He added, “We should be in good shape, but should also be thinking of our Florida neighbors who are in the path of a very strong storm. We’re very blessed.”
The system is expected to continue moving north-northeast, make landfall along the west coast of Florida later today and eventually turn to the north later this week, according to the Wednesday 9:30 a.m. NWS briefing.
Ian is currently a strong category 4 hurricane with tropical storm force winds extending approximately 150 miles from the center of the storm.
Evacuees from Florida can report to Pineland Gym at 710 28th Avenue Southeast and the Spencefield Campgrounds for shelter.
City of Moultrie Public Works Director Danny Ward said the first three nights for Florida evacuees stay free of charge.
Colquitt County, the City of Moultrie and other surrounding municipalities do not currently plan to shut down operations. There is also no plan for evacuation or curfew.
The Colquitt County School District does not plan to temporarily close down at this time, according to Superintendent Ben Wiggins. The district will continue to monitor the weather and update the community as needed.
If you observe or sustain personal or property damage, or if you observe downed power or utility lines, please dial 911 and report it.
If you observe or sustain non-emergency events, such as a power outage, please contact your local power or utility company.
Two options for reporting non-emergency events include E-911 Dispatch Non-Emergency (229-616-7470) or Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Jail Dispatch (229-616-7430).
For power outages contact
● Colquitt EMC: 1-855-293-1804 or report through the app.
● Georgia Power: 1-888-891-0938
● City of Moultrie: 229-668-6000
● City of Doerun: 229-529-4492
For downed trees, water over road, or road washouts, contactL
● County Road and Bridge: 229-616-7480
● City of Moultrie Public Works: 229-688-5423
● Georgia Department of Transportation: 229-891-7130
Residents should check city, county and law enforcement Facebook pages regarding local impact updates on Ian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.