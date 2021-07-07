MOULTRIE, Ga.- As Hurricane Elsa approaches Northern Florida and Southern Georgia, Colquitt County officials are confident it won’t affect much locally.
Hurricane Elsa briefly reached hurricane strength before making landfall off the coast of Northwestern Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center stated in an advisory earlier today that it moved ashore as a tropical storm.
The storm is projected to move across Southeast Georgia as a tropical storm with sustained winds of up to 50 mph according to the USNHC. Southwest Georgia will remain “largely unaffected” according to Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox.
“You can never be certain with weather but I don’t imagine we’ll get much,” said Cox in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “We just recommend that people keep a reliable source nearby such as a radio or television broadcast. We’ll update everyone if there are any major changes.”
Colquitt County was recently declared a “Storm Ready” entity by the National Weather Service. The award acknowledges Colquitt County “meeting the standards of monitoring inclement weather, such as storms and hurricanes, and dispersing that information out to the public and other organizations,” according to an article published in The Observer at the time.
