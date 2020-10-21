MOULTRIE, Ga. – Funston-Sale City Road at Bridge Creek in Colquitt County is scheduled to close Oct. 26 for bridge replacement.
Contractor Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. is permitted to close the road for 120 calendar days for construction, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a press release. Detour signs will be posted.
The bridge, located about nine miles northwest of Moultrie, was built in 1959. It is posted for weight limits and shows deficiencies, the DOT release said. Georgia Department of Transportation inspects all bridges every two years and assists local governments with replacement through the Department's Low Impact Bridge Program for simple bridge construction projects. The program replaces old/deficient bridges that are not on state routes.
The construction contract amount for the Bridge Creek replacement is approximately $1.6 million, the DOT said.
