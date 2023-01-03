MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).
Wiggins joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide who were chosen for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School District.
One parent shared, “Mr. Wiggins knows the value of good, clear communication and a unified effort. This builds confidence, morale, and pride in all that we do. His enthusiasm and support of the efforts to build, maintain and grow a strong communication plan that cascades throughout our large county make all the difference!”
Wiggins began his career as a teacher at Colquitt County High School in 1996. He has held previous administrative positions in Pelham, Oconee, and Thomasville. Since returning to Colquitt County as superintendent, he has focused on opening communication between the community, families, and the district, the school system said.
Wiggins has led several open forums to get feedback on facilities, implemented a parent advisory group representing all schools, added communication goals in the new district strategic plan based on input from a community SWOT analysis (studying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats), and hired staff to lead a comprehensive communications plan for the district, the press release said. Embracing technology as an essential part of communications, the district has evaluated and enhanced tools for sharing and receiving information. The district and all school websites have been updated, a new parent app is in development, and the district launched an anonymous alert system for anyone to submit concerns about student and staff safety.
“Mr. Wiggins understands the importance of customer service in public education and that for stakeholders to feel valued, they must have confidence that they will receive timely, accurate information,” shared Board of Education member Mary Beth Watson. “Under his leadership, the district developed a comprehensive plan to address internal and external communication. The communication enhancements free system leaders from spending so much time addressing individual questions because there is trust that needed information will come. The result is that more time and energy can be invested in ensuring greater academic outcomes for students.”
NSPRA had a record number of nominations this year — nearly 60 — including many exceptional candidates, which made the selection process very competitive, the press release said. Since the 2015-16 school year, NSPRA has recognized 127 school district leaders as Superintendents to Watch. Honorees must have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and must demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.
Visit www.nspra.org/superintendents-watch to learn more about this award.
