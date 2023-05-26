The Colquitt County School District recently saluted its retiring teachers and administrators. Back row from left are Alicia Hiers, Zana Spell, James Harrell, Hattie Jordan, Glenda Howard, Stacey Ivey, Pamela Baird, Ricky Reynolds, Marcella Wood, Stacey Rutledge, Jim Horne and Liz Murphy. Front row from left are Ingrid Wingate, Katina Harrell, Georgette Jones, Krista Harrell, Sandra Jackson, Pamela Whittaker, Delinda Russell, Nan Tillman, Noel Giles, Rita Wills, Candace McLean and Pamela Cooper. Retirees who aren't pictured are Darlene Anderson, Ron Crosby, Shevellia Dean, Michael Freeman, Natalie Griner, Hector Hernandez, Martha Hobbs, Tim Hobbs, Alberta Richardson, Beth Sayers and Linda White.