MOULTRIE, Ga – The Colquitt County School District has hired and promoted seven administrators for the 2022-2023 school year.
The school district officially announced the changes on Tuesday, June 28.
"We are excited to have the experience and expertise in these critical roles. The achievement of our students and schools is the driving motivation in all that we do. We are planning for and looking forward to a successful school year," Superintendent Ben Wiggins commented in the press release.
Jarrod Brogdon was hired as the new network services director. He has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and Management from Park University and a Master’s in Enrollment Management from Capella University.
His career started in 2002 as a network administrator, registrar and financial aid director at Valdosta Technical College. Since then, he has worked at the Technical College System of Georgia as a systems analyst and project manager. He was recently the chief information officer at Wiregrass Technical College where he also served as the dean of student affairs.
Brogdon shared, "As part of the Network Services team, I look forward to recommending and supporting the latest technology to provide cutting-edge education to all Colquitt County School District students."
Brogdon is married to April, and they have two children: Kaden and Kole Cowart.
The Willie J. Williams Middle School received two new assistant principals.
Thaddius Brown, a Colquitt County High School alumnus, was hired for one of the positions.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the staff and students at Willie J. Williams,” Brown shared.
He started his career as a special education inclusion teacher at Willie J. Williams Middle School from 2008 to 2010. He then kept the position but transferred to Charlie A. Gray Junior High school in 2010.
He worked at the Colquitt County Achievement Center as an intervention specialist and recently served as the assistant principal at Brooks County High School.
Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education with a concentration in Science and Social Studies, a Master’s in Middle Grades Education with a concentration in English Language Arts and an Education Specialist degree in Education Administration And Supervision from Albany State University.
Ian Smith was also selected as a Willie J. Williams Middle School assistant principal. He recently served the same position at R.B. Wright Elementary School.
"I have been blessed with many great years in the Colquitt County School District,” he said, “and I am very excited to continue this journey at Willie J. Williams Middle School. I look forward to building great relationships with the students and staff and continuing to support the mission and vision that has been set forth."
He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from the University System of Georgia, a Master’s in Secondary Education from Grand Canyon University and an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University,
His career started in 2009 as the advisor of Agricultural Education and Future Farmers of America at Temple High School. In 2011, he served as the behavior intervention specialist and autism teacher at Pathways Educational Center. He then worked as a health and physical education teacher at Pelham Middle School and then at CCHS in 2013.
He is married to Adrienne, and they have two children: Gentry Ann and Layton.
Ja’Net Smith, a CCHS alumna, was hired as a new assistant principal at R.B Wright Elementary School.
She earned an Associate of Science and Early Childhood Education from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a Bachelor of Science in Social work from Albany State University and a Master’s in Elementary Education.
She also earned a gifted certification from Coastal Plains RESA and an education leadership Tier 1 endorsement from Albany State University.
Smith started her career at Funston Elementary School in 2009 as a third- and fourth-grade paraprofessional. Since then she was a computer lab paraprofessional, a second-grade teacher and most recently an academic coach.
"I am excited and blessed to be stepping into this leadership role at R.B. Wright Elementary. I will always remember where I came from, what I came from, and where I am going. As an educator, I am a firm believer that what you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make,” she said.
Smith has two children: Nakia Johnson and Shontonio Smith.
The CCHS Packers received a new athletic director.
Following his extensive history with Cook High School, Cleve Edwards was selected as the CCHS athletic director. He served as the assistant coach of football, wrestling and baseball from 2005 to 2010. From 2011 to 2015, he served as the head baseball coach and was then promoted to athletic director.
Edwards commented, "I'm excited to be a part of the Packer Athletic Programs! I look forward to working with the school district and our community to better our programs. Go Pack!!"
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Valdosta State University and a Master’s in Secondary Education from Troy University. He received an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Albany State University.
Edwards is married to Allison, and they have two children: Jake and Lilli.
Aaron Eubanks, a CCHS alum and a recent history teacher at C.A. Gray Junior High School, was promoted to assistant principal.
His career started in 2008 at Metter High School as a history teacher. He then worked as a special education teacher at Walnut Grove High School and CCHS in 2013.
Eubanks has a bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Georgia Southern University. He has a Master’s in Teacher Leadership and an education leadership Tier-1 endorsement from Columbus State University.
"I am excited to continue being a part of the great work that is taking place at C.A. Gray in the role of assistant principal," Eubanks said.
He is married to Katheryn, a CCHS science teacher, and they have four children: Gabe, Brayden, Olivia, and Carter.
Kristyn Nelms, a CCHS alum, was hired as the GEAR Gifted Center site coordinator.
Nelms said, "This opportunity is a blessing. I'm honored to join the GEAR community and support the work of the Colquitt County Gifted/Talented Program. Together, we will continue to ensure academic excellence through rigorous instruction for the students we serve at the GEAR Center as well as the students served in the Gifted/Talented Education Program in all Colquitt County schools.”
Nelms is married to Justin, a C.A. Gray Junior High teacher, and they have one child, Lauren.
She has worked as a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher and as an academic coach at C.A Gray Junior High School. She also served as the assistant principal at Stringfellow Elementary School.
Her education includes a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science and a Master’s in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science from Valdosta State University. She received an Education Specialist degree in instructional technology from Kennesaw State University.
Nelms has a gifted certification from North Georgia RESA and a leadership certification from South Georgia RESA.
