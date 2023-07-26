MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District has been accepted into the Rollins Center for Language and Literacy's Science of Reading Navigation and Implementation Cohort due to the district's commitment to improving the literacy outcomes of students.
The Georgia Department of Education, in collaboration with the Rollins Center and in support of House Bill 538, the Georgia Early Literacy Act, has awarded this support to 10 Georgia school districts. The Rollins Center – a program of the Atlanta Speech School – develops expertise with educators, system leaders, families, and advocates in the sciences of healthy brain development, language, and literacy.
This opportunity will provide teachers and leaders with the knowledge and skills to implement structured literacy practices systematically and transform literacy outcomes for the children in the district. As part of the Navigation Cohort, participating districts commit to engaging with the Rollins Center over two years, focusing on building district- and school-level capacity to lead literacy professional development to improve student outcomes.
Participating districts will receive in-person coaching, facilitation, and virtual coaching and support from Rollins Center coaches. Leveraging Cox Campus – a free and evidence-based online learning platform – districts can train all teachers and leaders in structured literacy based on the science of reading.
The district will link this professional learning opportunity to the implementation of new reading resources that K-5 students began using in the Fall of 2022 that utilize the elements of the science of reading in the teaching of reading.
"School and district leaders are ready to dive into learning about the science of reading and utilizing research-backed methods to help students master this vital skill," stated Dr. Marni Kirkland, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. "We want students to love reading, and they are more likely to enjoy it when they can learn it with less struggle. The reasons for reading are crucial. Our teachers are focused on encouraging students in this area by making the reading activities in class relevant every day and backed by the science of reading."
For more information on the Rollins Center, visit https://rollinscenter.atlantaspeechschool.org/who-we-are/mission.
