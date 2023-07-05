MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Education has named several new administrators over the past few months.
As the district prepares for the 2023-2024 school year, these new administrators are meeting their staff and getting settled in, school officials said.
"We are excited about each of our new leaders in the Colquitt County School District," Superintendent Ben Wiggins said. "Each brings a unique leadership style, but all have the common characteristics of professionalism, enthusiasm, a genuine love of students, and a tremendous understanding of customer service for our stakeholders."
Katie Strickland was named principal of Funston Elementary School. Strickland previously served as an assistant principal and teacher at Funston. She holds a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Valdosta State University as well as a Certificate in Educational Leadership from Albany State University.
"It is a blessing to serve the students, families, and staff of Funston Elementary in this new capacity," Strickland said. "I look forward to growing as a leader and continuing the great work that is going on at Funston. It is a special place!"
Allen Edwards was named the coordinator for GEAR in addition to serving as the director of K-12 Gifted Education and Pre-K programs. Edwards has led the district's gifted education program since 2015, also serving as the director of ELA Curriculum and Secondary Curriculum. He began his career as an ELA teacher.
"Over the last year, I realized just how much I miss being part of a school, and gifted education has been my major focus professionally and academically for over two decades," Edwards said. "This opportunity to take on the day-to-day leadership of a program like GEAR is exciting and humbling because I know the unique needs of gifted learners and the importance of helping them meet their potential."
Edwards has a Bachelor of Science degree in English Education and a Master of Arts degree in Language Education from the University of Georgia. He is pursuing a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership through Nova Southeastern University.
Michelle Daniels was named principal of Norman Park Elementary School. Daniels previously served as the assistant principal at Norman Park. Before that role, she was a district math coach and teacher.
"I am extremely excited and humbled to continue to serve in my home community of Norman Park," Daniels said.
She has a bachelor's in Elementary Education from the University of Georgia. She earned her master's and specialist degrees in Early Childhood Education from Valdosta State University and a certificate in Educational Leadership.
Kristyn Nelms was named principal of Hamilton Elementary School. Nelms was previously the GEAR site coordinator and assistant principal at Stringfellow Elementary School. She has also served as an academic coach and math teacher. Nelms holds a Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science from Valdosta State University. She has her Education Specialist Degree and Educational Leadership Certification from Kennesaw State University.
"As a product of our school district, and one of our community schools, I value our elementary schools' role in the success and nurturing of all our students," Nelms said. "I am humbled to join the Hamilton community and continue the tradition of helping every child learn at high levels."
Brian Beaty was named principal of Sunset Elementary School. Beaty has worked in the Thomasville City Schools System for over two decades. While there, he was the high school principal, an elementary school principal, a K-5 curriculum director, an assistant director, and a science teacher. He shared his favorite motto: "Always work hard and have fun in what you do." Beaty holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Master's in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
Dr. Josh Purvis was named principal of Willie J. Williams Middle School. Purvis previously served as the principal at Sunset Elementary School, assistant principal at Stringfellow Elementary, and teacher.
"I am excited to join the Williams Middle School family. I look forward to serving with the faculty, staff, students, parents, and community members," shared Purvis. "Together, we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our precious students."
Purvis holds bachelor's, master's, and specialist degrees in Education and Education Leadership from Valdosta State University. He earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.
Jennifer Turnbull was named the director of Human Resources and Employee Relations. Turnbull joins the district after working in various roles in Thomas and Worth counties. She has been the director of federal programs and special education, MTSS and nurse coordinator, and a special education teacher. She holds an Associate Degree from Tallahassee Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Valdosta State University, and a Master of Education from Georgia Southwestern University.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Colquitt County School District in a role where I can support all employees to feel secure in their positions and professional growth," Turnbull said.
The 2023-2024 school year begins on Aug. 2. For information related to the new school year, visit the website at www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.