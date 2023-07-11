MOULTRIE — Colquitt County schools will continue to provide students with free meals, the school district said in a press release Tuesday.
The Colquitt County School Nutrition Department has participated in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for Free Meal Reimbursement since beginning implementation in School Year 2015, the press release said. Through CEP, a school district, a group of schools, or a single school may offer meals at no charge to all students.
All Colquitt County School District schools will continue participating in this program for the 2023-2024 school year, the press release said. Colquitt County School Nutrition reduces administrative and printing costs by participating in CEP and eliminating the need for meal applications. Families also benefit from the elimination of completing and submitting meal applications.
"Children need healthy meals to learn," the school district said. "Colquitt County School District offers healthy meals every school day at no charge to your child(ren). Our food service receives support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs."
