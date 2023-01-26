MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School District has recently partnered with the Georgia Department of Education and Graduation Alliance to offer a free academic support program for students.
"Students are eligible for the program if they have not been actively engaged with the school district during the 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 school year, are chronically absent, or are academically at risk of failing one or more courses," according to the district's press release Tuesday.
The program is designed to help students be their best by helping them stay on track in school and navigate life’s challenges, the press release said.
Students in kindergarten to twelfth grade can be referred to the program by a school counselor or choose to participate on their own.
An Academic Success Coach will be assigned to both the participating students and their parents, the release said. The coach will answer questions, connect them with resources and develop a plan to help them stay on track and engaged with their schooling.
Their coach will reach out by phone, email, text message, and more to provide support such as:
- Encouragement and motivation to help them stay on track with their studies.
- Organization and study tips.
- Technical support or assistance connecting with teachers.
- Educational resources and exercises to help strengthen reading and math skills.
- Referrals to local agencies and organizations that can provide social-emotional support.
The program is state-funded and free for all students. Additional registration information about ENGAGE Georgia can be found on the CCSD website under three areas: Student Services Department, Families or Students. Each link redirects to the same information that can be found here: www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/departments/student-services/engage-Georgia.
If you have questions about ENGAGE Georgia, please get in touch with your student's school counselor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.