MOULTRIE, Ga. – Parents should be on the lookout as the Colquitt County School District’s Pre-k registration for the 2023-2024 academic year will open soon.
Children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, are eligible for the Colquitt County Pre-K program during the 2023-2024 school year, according to the district’s press release Monday.
The online registration will open at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.
Parents must complete the following steps:
Step 1: Gather all required documents.
Examples of required documents include Proof of Age Eligibility (birth certificate or other acceptable documentation); Proof of Local Residency such as a utility bill, mortgage or lease statement, property tax, or other document proving local residency; Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening or an appointment card; current Certificate of Immunization, copy of Social Security or signed waiver; and if applicable, proof of eligibility for Medicaid, Food Stamps, SSI or TANF.
Step 2: Complete the online application.
Please note that cell phones are not recommended for completing the online application. It is recommended that you use a laptop or desktop computer. If you do not have access to either, you may begin the application online using a mobile device and complete it using the computer kiosk available at Central Enrollment at the District Offices before your in-person enrollment appointment.
Step 3: Schedule an appointment to complete the enrollment process.
After submitting the online application, you will receive a link to select an in-person appointment to finalize enrollment. Appointments will be available beginning Feb. 14 for Pre-K spots.
Children who did not attend the Colquitt County Pre-K program as a 4-year-old could be eligible to attend as a 5-year-old.
The open pre-k slots at each CCSD elementary school will be filled in the following order:
In-Zone Students:
Out-of-Zone Pre-K students with parents working at the elementary school
In-county Pre-K students with siblings already attending the elementary school
Out-Of-Zone/Out-of-County Students:
All Out-of-Zone and Out-of-County requests should be made in person at Central Enrollment, not at the requested school. The Out-of-Zone and Out-of-County student transportation will be the parent’s responsibility.
Interested parents or guardians can find more information about the Colquitt County Pre-K program’s registration process by visiting www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/centralized-enrollment/index.
An easy-to-find link has also been added to the home page news section on the district’s website.
