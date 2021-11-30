MOULTRIE, Ga. -
The Colquitt County Board of Education and the school district want to hear from you. District leadership and the CCBOE have been engaged in a strategic planning process over the past few months. To develop a comprehensive and meaningful strategic plan, there needs to be input from as many stakeholders as possible. The CCBOE, district leadership, and a focus group of parents, teachers, students, and community members have met with the Georgia School Boards Association to do a SWOT analysis, review data, and talk about the future of Colquitt County Schools.
In addition, input is being sought from the community at large via an online survey developed by GSBA. This is an entirely anonymous survey, and the results will be analyzed by their staff. The survey will be open from November 29 until December 17. Links to the survey have been and will be sent several times to all school district parents via REMIND, posted to all schools’ social media sites, and on the district website.
The thoughts and ideas gathered from the community, parents, students, and staff will aid the GSBA, the Board of Education, and the administration in developing an inclusive set of goals incorporating innovative and adaptive thinking. To complete the survey, please follow the links below. The GSBA will report the survey results to the Board of Education in the early spring.
Survey in Spanish https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7RYXMX8
Survey in English https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S56Z7HT
