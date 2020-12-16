MOULTRIE, Ga. – Five Colquitt County eighth graders were named REACH Scholars on Thursday, Dec. 10, at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal launched REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) in 2012 as a key initiative of Complete College Georgia. School systems partner with REACH and identify academically promising eighth-grade students to receive REACH Scholarships. Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach through high school. Scholars must maintain good grades (2.5 GPA), behavior, and attendance. Upon graduation from high school, scholars are awarded up to a $10,000 scholarship to be used at a Georgia HOPE-eligible two- or four-year college. Some colleges have pledged to double or triple the scholarship for REACH Scholars.
“Out of my thirty-eight years in education, the REACH Scholarship Program is the most rewarding program that I have had the privilege of coordinating. REACH gives hope and opportunity to so many students who may not have considered post-secondary education. The Colquitt County community and students will reap the benefits of REACH for years to come,” commented Dr. Irma Townsend, assistant superintendent of student services/REACH coordinator.
The 2020 Colquitt County REACH Scholars are: Horace Daniels, son of Tawanna Daniels; Erik Dominguez-Leon, son of Juan Dominguez and Noemi Leon; Angel Garcia, son of Miguel Garica and Laura Rocha; Amairanis Gonzaga, daughter of Aureliano Gonzaga and Jorgelina Cartas; and Zoie Hampton, daughter of Holly Hampton and Clay Hampton.
For more information about the REACH Georgia Scholarship, please visit www.reachga.org.
