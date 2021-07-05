MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School System has named Angela Hobby as chief communications officer.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins commented, “We are very excited to welcome Angela Hobby to our district. She brings a wealth of knowledge, talent, and leadership to our executive team. We look forward to her leadership as she helps our district communicate both internally and externally with our stakeholders.”
Hobby comes to the system from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, where she’s been vice president for enrollment management since 2014. Before that she served Wiregrass as executive director of community and college relations (2010-2014) and director of marketing and public relations (2007-2010).
Hobby has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a Master of Business Administration, both from Valdosta State University.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Colquitt County School System and the amazing group of educators in this new role that will support and highlight their efforts to provide high quality, rigorous, and equitable access to education for all students,” Hobby said. “I look forward to getting to know everyone and becoming more involved in this great community.”
Hobby and her husband Charles (Chuck) have one child, Elizabeth Ann. Mr. Hobby is the plant manager for Superior Sauce in Leesburg and soon to be in Tifton. Elizabeth Ann is a rising eighth-grader at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
