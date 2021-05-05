MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County Schools announced Tuesday that it has received a Summer Transition Program (STP) grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Colquitt County Schools was awarded four rising Kindergarten classes and will serve a maximum of 48 students this summer.
“Summer 2021 will be the second year Colquitt County School System was awarded the STP. Research indicates the program significantly improves school readiness skills in the areas of language and literacy development for participating students,” noted Dr. Nick Chastain, Colquitt County Schools director of early learning.
• The Summer Transition Program is a six-week intensive academic program for rising kindergarteners who meet eligibility requirements.
• Registration for all eligible families opened May 3 and will close May 19. Applications can be picked up and will be accepted at all Colquitt County elementary schools and the Pre-K office. The program will be located on the campus of Okapilco Elementary School.
• The program will operate from Monday through Thursday starting June 7 to July 15 and will be closed July 5.
• Instruction will focus on language, literacy, and math.
• Transportation, breakfast, lunch, and school supplies will be provided free of charge.
• If more eligible children register than spots available, a lottery will be held on May 25 at the Colquitt County Board of Education board room.
The Summer Transition Program is funded by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), the school system said in a press release.
“The goal of Georgia’s Pre-K Program is to prepare 4-year-olds academically and socially for kindergarten, but some students either do not attend Georgia Pre-K or Head Start or need additional help. The Summer Transition Program (STP) was created to support those students,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “Dedicated Pre-K teachers and providers make this program successful, and we appreciate their willingness to participate again this summer.”
For more information on the Summer Transition Program visit http://decal.ga.gov/Prek/SummerTransitionProgram.aspx.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Child must be age-eligible to attend kindergarten in the upcoming school year (2021-2022); 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
• Child did not attend a Georgia Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2020-2021 school year; or …
• Child attended a Georgia Pre-K or Head Start program but did not attend the entire school year; or …
• Child attended a Georgia Pre-K or Head Start classroom utilizing a hybrid or full distance learning model of instruction during the 2020-2021 school year (New for Summer 2021); or …
• Child attended a Georgia Pre-K or Head Start program the entire school year and falls into one of the priority groups listed below:
— Child identified as needing additional academic support (teacher recommendation).
— Dual language learner (Home language is a language other than English).
— Foster care placement.
— Child’s family is without permanent housing (homeless as defined by McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act).
— Child has an Individual Education Program plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.