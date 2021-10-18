MOULTRIE, Ga. -Colquitt County Schools Department of Pre-K & Early Learning announces the Imagination Library (DPIL) launch.
Each month, the Imagination Library will provide an age-appropriate book for each registered child in Colquitt County, free to the family. The United Way of Colquitt County awarded the Department of Pre-K & Early Learning a Community Impact Grant to help launch the DPIL.
The United Way supports and creates community-based and community-led solutions to issues concerning health, education, and financial stability in the community.
United Way executive director Caroline Horne said, "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides an efficient and effective strategy to promote literacy and a love of reading in Colquitt County. I am thrilled this valuable resource will be available to parents and children in our community".
The grant will be used to provide the capital needed to fund books for each child over the next three years.
Ben Wiggins, Superintendent of Colquitt County Schools, shared, "The United Way and the school district have a long history of working together to enhance the lives of each student, their family, and our employees through various programs. We are very appreciative to Horne, her board, and UW supporters for helping us bring this vital new resource to the community."
Improving early childhood literacy with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library creates opportunities for children to thrive and succeed in school, helping their communities grow and prosper.
Dr. Nick Chastain, the Director of Pre-K & Early Learning for Colquitt County Schools, stated, "We are focused on improving the outcomes for all children in Colquitt County. While improving children's literacy skills by the third grade is our most pressing goal, this program aims to help Colquitt County invest in early childhood development. Research indicates every $1 a community invests in early childhood education yields a 13% return on investment per child annually through better education, economic, health, and social outcomes."
To register your child, please visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/departments/pre-k/index.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 150 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five.
Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The program's impact has been widely researched, and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
