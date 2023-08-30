MOULTRIE — Colquitt County Schools will remain closed on Thursday.
A message posted on the schools' website noted that some areas of the county remain without electricity service, including some of the district's schools.
The message said the schools would reopen on Friday.
Meanwhile, Colquitt EMC's outage map reports almost 57,000 customers still without power across the company's multi-county footprint. Roughly one-fifth of those are in the Moultrie area. Georgia Power's outage map reports more than 1,000 customers in Colquitt County remain without power. The City of Moultrie is also working to fix an estimated 800 outages.
