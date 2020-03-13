COLQUITT CO., Ga. - At 10 am Friday morning, the Colquitt County Board of Education announced that Colquitt County schools would be closing in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat effective Monday, March 16.
The Board released this statement: “On Thursday, March 12, during an afternoon press conference, Governor Brian Kemp addressed the state’s growing concerns by allowing school districts to close for two weeks. After careful thought and consideration, Colquitt County Schools has determined it to be in the best interest to close our school district effective Monday, March 16 through at least Sunday, March 29. Our school district remains focused on your health and safety and will continue monitoring and sharing information about the developing situation with COVID-19. Should the need arise to extend the closure, we will communicate that message with our families.”
“Making the decision to close schools is never an easy one. However, given the uncertainty of the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19, we know this is the best plan of action for protecting our students, staff and faculty members. The school closures include all school building activities, extracurricular activities, athletics, and trips. During this time, no students should report to any office or school in the Colquitt County School System. However, some essential staff may be asked to work, and those staff members will be directed by their supervisor.”
“We understand that many will have on-going concerns about how these closures will impact their families; please know that we will not have answers to all of them. Our plans will evolve daily as we begin to deal with the impacts of COVID- 19. However, our district will continue to answer as many as we can through our websites, social media sites, and local media outlets. Employees of the district are encouraged to reach out to their supervisors for any questions or updates. “
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as our communities work together to move past this pandemic health crisis. We are grateful for the constant guidance from Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and various other state agencies, departments and leaders.”
Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) has reported that there are currently no plans to close, while the Abraham Baldwin Architectural College (ABAC) said that they will suspend instruction from March 16 to March 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.