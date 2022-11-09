MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School District announced by email late Wednesday afternoon that schools would close Thursday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole.

"Due to the threat of inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, a decision has been made to close all Colquitt County Schools and system offices tomorrow, Thursday, November 10th," the district said in the email. "As always, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding. We urge everyone to use caution and be safe. We look forward to seeing your student back at school on Friday, November 11th. If there are any changes to these plans, we will notify our Packer Family immediately."

