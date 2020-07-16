MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Count School Superintendent Doug Howell announced Thursday that he plans to recommend starting classes a week later than the system had been planning.
In an electronic letter sent to The Observer Thursday, July 16, Howell said the change will double teachers’ pre-planning period to two weeks. The extra time will be used to train with online learning tools that will be used frequently in the classroom and used almost exclusively if schools return to an online learning environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the new plan, teachers will report to school Aug. 3-7 and 10-14, and the first day for students will be Aug. 17.
“Regularly scheduled meetings/trainings will continue as planned during the first week of preplanning (August 3-7),” Howell’s letter said. “During the second week of preplanning (August 10-14), teachers’ work will focus on Professional Learning Community planning at the school level to develop unit/lesson materials with an emphasis on the regular integration of Google Classroom under the guidance of the schools’ administrative teams. The extra planning time will also allow for more time to plan for new students registering, an amended open house schedule, state recommended health protocols, SST/504 reviews, and IEP updates.”
Howell’s letter said the Central Office administrative staff and all principals are on board, and it said the board of education has given verbal approval to the proposal. Howell said he will present it for a vote of the board at its July 27 meeting.
“We are PACKER strong, and we will welcome our students in person and virtually on August 17th,” he said.
