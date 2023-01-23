MOULTRIE, Ga. — Severe weather concerns continue after storms swept through Southwest Georgia Sunday.
Colquitt County had tornado warnings based on the extremely high potential for tornadic activity, Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said on Monday.
“Slight rotation was observed in the area of Ga. Highway 37 East and Pineboro Road but never touched down,” Cox said.
“We had about 3-4 places where trees fell across the roadways,” he added, “but no other reported damage.”
Cook County, however, had a tornado touch down just off Highway 41 in Adel. Officials there reported major damage to residential homes but no injuries, Cox said.
The weather station operated by the Sunbelt Expo at Spence Field registered 3.31 inches of rain on Sunday, on top of 0.01 inches Saturday. The station measured a maximum wind speed of 36.4 miles per hour on Sunday. The data is accessible online through georgiaweather.net.
The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office warned Monday morning that another round of severe weather is possible as early as Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
An email from the NWS office said a strong frontal system will move into southern Alabama late Tuesday or early Wednesday then push east. Colquitt County is listed in an area of marginal risk — the least of the NWS’s five tiers of concern — on Wednesday morning and afternoon.
“A squall line will potentially be ongoing Tuesday afternoon and evening as the system moves east,” the NWS said. “By the late evening this squall line will potentially be near the Panhandle and southeast Alabama. Along the squall line the ingredients are there to support the potential for strong/severe storms [with] the greatest confidence in strength/severity across the Panhandle and southeast Alabama. The primary concerns will be damaging winds and tornadoes. A strong tornado can't be ruled out.
“The severe threat continues into Wednesday morning and afternoon as the line moves east, but the severe threat becomes more uncertain as less instability is forecast across the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia. While the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes remains along the squall line, the potential for a strong tornado is forecast to be lower.
“Additionally, while the severe threat will be focused on the squall line, strong southerly pre-frontal winds are likely to develop in the few hours ahead of the squall line. Gusts in these pre-frontal winds could near 30 to 45 mph overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.”
