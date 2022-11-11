MOULTRIE, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole blew through Colquitt County overnight Thursday. Many limbs and a few trees were down, but officials report no injuries or major damage.
Sonya Aldridge of Colquitt EMC said 5,600 members lost power across the company’s seven-county footprint. As of 10 a.m., crews were still working to restore service to 107 members.
Elvira Gibson, director of Moultrie’s utilities department, said about 400 city customers lost power, but it was restored within an hour.
What may be the storm’s most serious local incident took place south of Berlin, according to Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox. A tree fell and took out some power lines across a roadway, Cox said, and a truck caught them and tore down about six large utility poles.
“Colquitt EMC got that cleaned up in a few hours and all roads are back open,” Cox said by email Friday morning. “We did have to close all four lanes of SR 133 from Hempstead Church Road to Peachtree Road while they cleaned up, but GDOT and the Colquitt County Public Works Department handled that with ease.”
Cox said weather stations recorded wind gusts of 35-40 miles per hour but said there may have been stronger gusts officials don’t know about. He said he heard of 2 to 3 inches of rain county-wide.
The weather station at the Sunbelt Ag Expo, on Spence Field, reported 1.91 inches of rain through midnight Thursday and added 0.21 inches from midnight to just before noon today. It noted a wind speed of 17 mph but didn’t indicate the speed of gusts. The station is one of many across the state that post to a University of Georgia website, georgiaweather.net.
The Associated Press reports that TS Nicole caused at least three deaths after coming ashore near Vero Beach, Fla., early Thursday. The meteorology company AccuWeather reported five deaths believed to be linked to the storm. All the deaths appear to have been in Florida.
As of about 11 a.m. the center of the storm was about 35 miles north of Atlanta, and forecasters had issued a string of tornado warnings in North and South Carolina as Nicole headed in that direction.
