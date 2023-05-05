MOULTRIE – Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Investigators are currently searching for Jeffery Clay Lamb, who was reported missing in March. The agency issued a missing person alert on its Facebook Thursday afternoon seeking intel on the person's whereabouts.
He was last seen on March 10 and was known to be traveling to Tennessee for a funeral, the statement said. His family members' last phone contact was in early April but the phone’s contact number is no longer in service.
“Currently, we don’t have any indicators that Mr. Lamb may be in danger or hurt. However, in speaking with his family it is highly unlikely that he would go extended time periods without at least communicating via phone,” Kat Johnson, an investigator with the CCSO Criminal Division, said by phone Friday morning.
Johnson explained that investigators have checked Lamb’s bank activity, hospitals, jails, and other law enforcement agencies searching for any lead but have been unsuccessful at locating him.
“The family is extremely worried. It’s been a month since they’ve heard from him. We’ve attempted to contact his phone number but it has been disconnected,” Johnson said.
The post said Lamb is about 5-feet-8-inches in height and weighs approximately 165.
She urged anyone with any knowledge about where Lamb could have gone or if they know anyone he would have contact with to notify the sheriff’s office.
If you have information please contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430.
