MOULTRIE, Ga. — Daniel Durrence, a Colquitt County High School junior, received the highest score in the annual EMC Electrical Wiring Competition, earning him the title of 2021 State EMC Wiring Champion.
In March, Durrence won the region event, hosted by Georgia FFA and sponsored by Georgia EMC, which qualified him to compete for the state title April 17 in Covington, Ga.
Students participating in this event compete in three total areas. The first is a wiring practicum. Students must properly interpret a circuit given to them the day of the event. They will select necessary tools and equipment needed to correctly install the circuit, and then they must physically construct the circuit within the time allotment. The circuits begin by properly installing the panel box and extends to a branch circuit that generally consists of five electrical components. Electrical components can consist of any combinations of switches, receptacles, and lights.
The next portion consists of answering 30 problem solving scenario questions. Students are able to use resources such as the National Electric Code to answer the questions correctly.
Lastly, the students will be required to give an oral demonstration over an electrical circuit. The demonstration this year consisted of accurately explaining the installation of a sub panel in a livestock facility.
With his high score, Durrence earned $1,500 in scholarship funds sponsored by the Georgia EMC Cooperation, according to a press release from Colquitt County High School.
Colquitt County High School FFA has now won this event two years in a row setting a new record for the school’s program.
Durrence is also a member of the state champion Ag Mechanics team. In total, students from the Colquitt County High School Agriculture Mechanics program have successfully won three of the four state Agriculture Mechanics based competitions.
