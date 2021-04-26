MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County remains relatively undamaged from the weekend’s storms, officials said on Monday.
While many thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were given throughout the weekend, Colquitt County had only a few notable incidents of damage. Emergency Management Director Justin Cox stated, “There were some incidents of wind damage and people without power for no more than three hours.”
Cox said winds blew part of a roof off.
The Moultrie Police Department reported that a Colquitt EMC power line fell onto a Colquitt County School System school bus at the area of Willow Lane and Oak Circle Northwest.
According to the MPD incident report, “The power line had fallen across the bus causing the right side tires to catch fire.”
Moultrie Fire Department was dispatched to the scene but according to their report, “The fire was already out before fire personnel arrived on scene. The front right tire was charred and flattened and the back right tire was damaged.”
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell onto a carport damaging a vehicle underneath at the 2000 block of Sylvester Drive. The report listed the cause of the damage to be from the storms causing the tree to fall but no further details were provided.
Storms raked South Georgia Saturday. The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee reported an EF-1 tornado injured two people in Henry County, Ala., and other tornadoes were reported in Houston County, Ala., Early County, Ga., and Terrell County, Ga., with damage but no injuries.
The American Red Cross said it is assisting families affected by the severe weather.
“Nearly 100 homes across Georgia were affected by scattered storms, isolated flooding, and two tornados that left 40 homes in Coffee County (South Georgia) destroyed or suffered significant damage,” the Red Cross said.
Coffee County is overseen by the Weather Service office in Jacksonville, which reported a tornado at 9:08 p.m. and acknowledged reports of damage from it at a mobile home park but didn’t have details on injuries available on its website Monday.
