MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two Colquitt County teenagers were arrested Tuesday night following a Monday night shooting incident in a Thomas County trailer park.
James David Hogg, 17, and a 15-year-old male were arrested and a third suspect — another juvenile — fled from deputies during the arrest, according to Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division.
“[Thomas County] Deputies responded to the Cypress Hill Mobile Home park Monday night around 10:15 following the reports of shots fired,” Watkins said in an interview Thursday.
Two mobile homes were struck in the mobile home park located on Summer Hill Road. Each trailer had five adults and two children inside when the shooting occurred. None of the 14 occupants were injured, according to Watkins.
“It’s a miracle nobody was hurt,” Watkins said. “Witnesses were able to identify a white minivan that is typically driven by Hogg.”
The TCSO issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for the minivan.
“[Colquitt County] Deputies were able to locate a van matching the description that was provided in the BOLO,” Lt. Ronald Jordan of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division said. “They were able to stop the vehicle and detain Hogg and another suspect. One was able to flee on foot. We and the TCSO are still on the lookout for him.”
Hogg and the unnamed juvenile are each facing 10 charges of aggravated assault. In addition to those, the juvenile still on the run will face a fleeing or attempting to elude charge, according to Watkins.
