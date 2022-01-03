ATLANTA — Colquitt County is among more than 125 Georgia counties that will share the 2022 Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant, according to an announcement by the state Department of Public Health.
The mini-grant is used to purchase car seats to help reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children on Georgia roads. Funding for these efforts is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Since 2007, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant program, and education on how to properly use them, have prevented serious injury and saved the lives of more than 425 Georgia children involved in crashes, the DPH press release said.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect young Georgians on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up every trip, every time, saves lives and reduces injuries.”
Throughout Georgia, DPH and county health departments work with community partners to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families.
For more information on the Child Occupant Safety Project, please email injury@dph.ga.gov or call the office at 404-463-1487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.