CAMILLA, Ga. — A Colquitt County woman has been charged in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars from the Camilla business where she worked.
Penny White Parker, 57, the logistics manager of Sexton Farms in Camilla, faces charges in both Mitchell and Colquitt counties, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.
District Attorney Joe Mulholland asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on June 18 to look into the theft of money from Sexton Farms, the press release said. So far in the investigation, thefts totaling $157,000 have been documented.
Parker, who has worked at Sexton Farms since 2006, was arrested and booked into the Colquitt County Jail Monday afternoon, Aug. 10. She has been charged with 10 counts of forgery in the third degree in Colquitt County.
She has also been charged in Mitchell County with one count of felony theft by deception, one count of felony theft by taking and four counts of forgery in the third degree.
The GBI alleges Parker took blank company checks that were primarily used by Sexton Farms delivery drivers, and then cashing the checks herself at local businesses and banks in Mitchell and Colquitt counties.
The GBI press release said more information is expected that could increase the amount of money believed to have been stolen and could lead to other charges.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
